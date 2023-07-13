ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Charges have been dropped against Kelvin Langston, 32, for the murder of his sister, Christina Langston-Hill, and her husband, Teon Hill, in 2019.

The couple was shot to death in their home at 727 Bruce Street on Thursday, August 8th, 2019.

Prosecutors dismissed the charges on July 5th “due to the inability to locate witnesses,” court records show. Six witnesses contacted by the state refused to testify in the case.

Photo: Kelvin Langston, Winnebago County Jail

Langston was also charged with shooting and killing his sister’s dog about one month prior.

According to court records, Langston took a plea deal in the animal cruelty case, as well as a 2019 weapons charge.

He was sentenced to serve 7 years for the animal cruelty charge, and 4 years for the weapons charge, to be served consecutively. However, he will receive credit for time served. Langston has been in jail since 2019.

Douglas Hollyfield, 30, was also arrested in connection with the dog’s death, and is still being held at the Winnebago County Jail on charges of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and having a revoked Firearm Owners Identification.

Photo: Douglas Hollyfield, Winnebago County Jail.

Hollyfield’s next court date is November 8th, 2023.

Langston-Hill had taken out an order of protection against her brother on July 19th, 2019. Prosecutors had said Langston’s motive was in trying to prevent the Hills from testifying against him.