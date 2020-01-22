Murder charges for brother accused of killing sister, husband

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kelvin Langston, 29, has been charged with First Degree Murder of his sister Christina Langston-Hill, and her husband, Teon Hill, to prevent them from testifying against him last year.

Langston and Douglas Hollyfield, 26, were wanted by police for allegedly shooting and killing a dog at the residence at 727 Bruce Street on Friday, July 19th.

Langston’s sister, Christina Langston-Hill, 27, and her husband, Teon Hill, 28, were shot to death around at the house around 3:30 a.m. on August 8th, 2019, according to police.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said at a press conference on Wednesday that they believe Langston’s motive was to prevent his victims from testifying against him at trial.

Langston has been charged with 13 counts of First Degree Murder and 3 counts of Home Invasion.

He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

Rockford Police said Hollyfield was arrested in Chicago.

