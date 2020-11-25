Murder suspect Tyris Jones arrested in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The U.S. Marshals took Tyris Jones, wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Demalvee Macklin, into custody Wednesday morning, according to Rockford Police.

Officials say Jones was arrested at an address in Loves Park at 10:30 a.m.

Jones faces First Degree Murder charges for the slaying Macklin in the 1020 block of Furman Street on September 26th. Macklin was found dead in a vehicle which had been struck multiple times by gunfire. A second victim in the rear of the vehicle was not injured.

Jones also faces charges of Attempted Vehicular Hijacking after a 9 minute police chase resulted in him being shot by a Rockford Police Officer on October 2nd. A Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force found the officer was justified in his use of deadly force in the incident.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced charges against Jones on November 6th after the Illinois Crime Lab was allegedly able to link him to a weapon discovered in September.

