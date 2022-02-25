ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum is working to save a collection of photographs, called the “Camp Grant Yards of Men,” and says it needs donations from the public.

The long format panoramas are vulnerable to damage and are in need of repairs, according to the curator, Leanne Wright.

The storage and stabilization work to save the photos can cost anywhere from $20 to $200 apiece, she said.

Wright said Camp Grant’s history played a critical role in making Rockford what it is today.

“Camp Grant brought a lot of people to Rockford,” she said. “Ten-thousands of soldiers were, were processed through Camp Grant. A lot of families are here because hey, great grandpa was discharged at Camp Grant, liked Rockford, and stayed.”

Established in 1917, Camp Grant was one of 16 cantonments across the United States, used to train soldiers during World War I, and was located at the Southern outskirts of the city.