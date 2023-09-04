FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Silver Creek Museum of Freeport opened its doors on Monday, with antique cars and trucks on display, including a few Henney hearses built in the Pretzel City.

The Henney Packard Motor Company, established in 1939, was a large Freeport-based factory that made buggies and later funeral cars, limousines, taxicabs, and ambulances.

Visitors to the museum, at 2954 S. Walnut Road, also had the chance to ride on a 1912 Heisler steam locomotive that had been modified to run on wood fire.

Every hour, guests were able to go on a two-mile ride.

“I mean where else are you going to get to ride a train?” asked Silver Creek Museum & Stephenson County Antique Engine Club president, Steve Rognas. “And the steam locomotive is a 1912 Heisler. And, yeah, the guys are really proud of it. It’s a lot of work to keep it going every year. But, yeah, there are people in town that don’t even know it’s there, even though the whistle blows and you can hear it.”

Money raised from the train rides goes toward maintenance for the classic locomotive.