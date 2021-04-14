Musician Emily Bear signs with Hollywood agency with success of TikTok ‘Bridgerton’ musical

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — World renowned musician and Rockford native Emily Bear announced she had signed with Hollywood talent agency CAA after she and fellow musician Abigail Barlow created a viral TikTok musical version of the popular Netflix show, Bridgerton.

According to Deadline, Bear and Barlow have composed 15 original songs for the viral sensation over the past six weeks, and have been profiled by Variety, People, Entertainment Weekly, The Boston Globe, the BBC and NPR.

Soooo honored to be joining the fam at CAA & continue the journey with my other fam at Kraft Engel ❤️❤️❤️❤️ We are truly ecstatic and seriously CANNOT wait to share the new projects we’ve been cooking up 🙂 @abigailbarloww #BarlowandBear #bridgertonmusical https://t.co/PcUa8aWZ0G — Emily Bear (MLE) (@mlebear) April 13, 2021

Bear is a pianist, composer, singer-songwriter from the Rockford area who made her first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when she was six years old.

Her music has appeared in films such as A Dog’s Journey and Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase.