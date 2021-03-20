Myanmar refugees in Rockford show support for protests

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Over a month ago, a military coup took the lives of many in a Southeast Asia county, triggering nationwide protests. Residents with ties to the country made their voices heard in the Stateline.

Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in Myanmar to protest the February 1st military coup and brutal violence against the civilians.

The Community of Burmese Refugees in Rockford gathered at the Peace Plaza off of Perryville. Dozens showed up holding signs saying ‘Pray For Myanmar.’

“We are here protesting like this because we want to make our voice to the world and because there is something happening back to our hometown. The military coup happened and that’s something we can’t accept that they killed the people, the innocent people,” said one protester Nuam Zam.

The protesters say they plan on continuing to make their voices heard.