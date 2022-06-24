ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A $30 million, 350,000 square-foot facility will be built at the Rock 39 industrial park at the corner of Baxter Road and S. Mulford Road, but the mystery tenant has not yet been named.

The Winnebago County Board voted to approve the investment on Thursday.

The project is the fourth for the industrial park, following Berner Foods, FedEx and Amazon. The new Amazon Distribution Center is set to open later this year.

Construction is expected to start soon and be done in the Spring of 2024.