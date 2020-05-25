N. Main Street closed from Jefferson to Mulberry streets for emergency repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — City officials announced the immediate closure of North Main Street in Rockford between Jefferson Street and Mulberry Street. Officials say emergency repairs were needed at 216. Main. Street.
Proper traffic controls will be in place and drivers are asked to use an alternate route. The driving public is to use extreme caution when near work zone. Officials say the work is expected to last anywhere from one to three days.
Any questions should be referred to the Public Works, Water Maintenance Division at 779-348-7153.
