NAACP requests civil rights charges for Laquan McDonald killing

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The NAACP wants Jason Van Dyke to be hit with federal civil rights charges in the killing of Laquan McDonald.

The group’s president made that request in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday. Van Dyke, a former Chicago police officer, is scheduled to be released from prison this Thursday. He has served less than half of his nearly seven year sentence.

The Reverend Marvin Hunter, McDonald’s great-uncle, said that he believes Van Dyke should have received a much long prison sentence, but he is against federal charges.

“It shows just how dysfunctional Chicago is and this incestuous relationship between law enforcement and the criminal justice system, that obviously has two sets of justice and law, one for us regular citizens and another one for law enforcement,” said Reverand Marshall Hatch of New Pilgrim.