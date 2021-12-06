NAACP suing Illinois over new voting districts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The NAACP and the United Congress of Community and Religious Organizations are suing the State of Illinois.

The organizations claimed that the state’s newly drawn voting districts unlawfully split up the Black voting population around East St. Louis. They also alleged that the new maps are part of an effort to secure the re-election of a White incumbent in a nearby district.

They believe it all comes down to the basic issue of representation.

“Their job is to represent us, our job is to tell them how to represent us. Their job is to represent us,” said Rod Wilson of the United Congress of Community and Religious Organizations. “In this process, we didn’t get a chance to do that. We were cut out of that process.”

A federal court in Chicago will hear opening arguments in the redistricting lawsuit Tuesday.