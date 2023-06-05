LAKE VILLA, Ill. (WTVO) — A 25-year-old “heavily intoxicated” man from Wisconsin died after jumping into an Illinois water channel Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the “Long Channel” at Chain O’ Lakes around 1:05 a.m. for reports of a man who went underwater, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation showed that witnesses observed the man drinking at a birthday party. He returned to a residence in the 25100 block of Lake Villa’s W. Forest Drive before jumping from a pier into the water. He swam back to the shore, where a relative helped him remove his wet clothing before taking him to bed.

The man reportedly left bed a short time later and jumped back into the water without his clothes on. He was attempting to swim across the channel when he went underwater.

Members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, along with the Lake Villa Fire Protection District, searched the channel for several hours. The man’s body was recovered from the water around 6:30 a.m.

The incident is under investigation by the marine unit.