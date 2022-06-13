CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago Police officer was injured when a squad car was stolen and taken on a wild ride that ended in a crash.

It started Monday morning near Garfield Park. An officer reportedly found a woman lying naked in the street. Police said that she jumped inside a squad car and fled the scene.

“As officers tried to render and seek aid to this woman, trying to figure out why she was laying in the street, she charged the officer, assaulted the officer, got in the squad car, took the squad car, drove off,” said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

“At the pace the car was traveling, you clearly would think it was a police officer answering a call,” added witness Glennetta Bell. “You would not think it was a civilian that stole a police car and was trying to be on the run with it.”

The naked woman drove the car 3.5 miles, including onto the Eisenhower Expressway. She crashed into several cars before coming to a stop near Stroger Hospital. Both she and the officer were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at the time of this writing.