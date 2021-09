BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) – Police have officially released the name of the Beloit teenager charged in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man.

15-year-old Dante Wilson will be tried as an adult. He is charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide.

The shooting happened September 3. The victim was found dead two days later. He has yet to be identified.

There is no word on a motive, but investigators say that Wilson knew the victim.

Wilson is being held in the Rock County Jail on a $50,000 bond.