ALTOONA, Wis. (WTVO) — The man who was found dead in the Rock River last week has been identified.

Dennis R. Schattie, 79, was found dead in the river near the Fordham Dam on the morning of April 12, according to WEAU. Altonna Police Chief Kelly Bakken said in a Friday press release that several people of interest were taken into custody and interviewed. Two of those people are still in custody, though on unrelated charges.

The cause of death was determined to be suspicious by the Winnebago County Coroner because of injuries to the body. The victim was reportedly identified by his fingerprints.

The man’s death is currently under investigation. Investigators said that they do not know how long Schattie’s body was in the Rock River before it was discovered.

Any information on the incident should be given to the Rockford Police Department, 815-966-2900, or Crimestoppers.