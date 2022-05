ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Julie Walberg, 53, has been named as the pedestrian killed after getting hit by a car on Sunday.

It happened around 10 p.m. at 4900 Harrison Avenue. Walberg was walking on the street when she was struck by the car. She was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

Efrain Dominguez, Jr, 25, has been accused of drunk driving after hitting and killing Walberg. He stayed at the scene, and is now facing DUI and Aggravated DUI Involving Death charges.