DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two men involved in a deadly September 30 crash between a motorcycle and John Deere tractor.

Allen Gembeck, 58, of Lee, was killed after his motorcycle collided with a tractor driven by Matthew Reynolds, 35, of Rutland.

Reynolds was allegedly driving his tractor northbound on Indian Road near U.S. 30 when he disobeyed a stop sign and failed to yield to Gembeck, whose motorcycle collided with the tractor.

Gembeck was pronounced dead on the scene. Reynolds was taken to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and cited for disobeying a stop sign.

Reynolds also submitted blood and urine tests for drugs and alcohol. The tests are currently pending.