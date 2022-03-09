ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mental health advocates shared the warning signs of those that may be considering suicide.

NAMI Northern Illinois held the talk on Wednesday evening at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 1243 N. Church St. Advocates said that the elderly, veterans, those dealing with illness and the LGBTQ community are among the highest at risk for suicide.

Speakers discussed the causes, signs and symptoms of suicide along with steps to prevent it. They also dispelled some misconceptions.

“There’s also a thought amongst some people that people just keep talking about it, they won’t actually do it and these are things we certainty need to destroy. They’re definably myths,” said Mary Gubbe Lee, NAMI volunteer and mental health advocate. “People who die from suicide, they don’t really want to die. They, just at this time, don’t see a real reason to live.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.