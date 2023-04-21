ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officers with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit have arrested Zachery Sanders, 34, who has been charged with methamphetamine trafficking.

According to police, officers were in the area of Bell School Road and E. State Street on Wednesday when they spotted Sanders as a passenger in a vehicle.

Sanders was wanted for stealing motor vehicle fuel, according to the charges against him.

Deputies pulled the vehicle over in the 700 block of North Bell School Road and took Sanders into custody in a parking lot.

Arresting officers said Sanders was in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax, and a loaded gun at the time of his arrest.

He was charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth, Methamphetamine Trafficking, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Schedule IV Substance.

Sanders has a long list of convictions in the Winnebago County court system, including burglary, attempted burglary, and illegal use of firearms.