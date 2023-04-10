CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — NASCAR’s “Chicago Street Race” is coming to the city this summer.

For residents that plan on heading to Chicago to see it, it is now known how it is going to impact traffic.

City and NASCAR officials released details Monday on the upcoming road closures. The race is happening in and around Grant Park on July 1-2, but parking restrictions will begin on June 2. Significant road closures are slated to start on June 25.

NASCAR fans are taking it in stride, but others are not so thrilled.

“Getting NASCAR in Chicago for the first time is a huge deal for the city,” said fan John Sullivan. “The little inconvenience for the traffic and street closures should not be a big deal at all.”

“We have enough going on; enough closures, enough traffic. I don’t think that it’s helpful for the city,” a resident countered.

Some road closures are expected to remain in place until July 15.