ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Nate Smith, known for songs such as “World on Fire” and “Whiskey on You”, is set to perform at Rockton’s Old Settlers Days on June 14th, 2024.

The California native is known for performing with a combination of “rock and roll swagger” and soul, taking inspiration from Garth Brooks and Elvis Presley.

He is currently on tour with Thomas Rhett.

Tickets go on sale Monday, December 4th at 7 a.m.

Chase Matthew has been announced for the June 13th concert at the festival, with more acts to be announced this week.