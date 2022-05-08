(WTVO) — The nation-wide manhunt continues for an escaped inmate and the corrections officer who helped him.

New videos showed former Assistant Director of Corrections, 56-year-old Vicky White, helping 38-year-old inmate Casey White escape from an Alabama jail. U.S. Marshals said that tips about the pair continue to pour in from across the country.

They are hopeful that will help bring them into custody.

“We have to look at each tip and we have to follow up on it, even if it’s here local or if it’s across the United States,” said Chad Hunt, Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force of the U.S. Marshal Service. “So, a lot of our time is is looking at those tips, following up on numerous people that need to be interviewed, but it can change at a moments notice.”

There is a renewed push for a GoFundMe set up in the name of Connie Ridgeway, the woman Casey White is charged with killing in 2015. Anything raised will go towards reward money for information on Casey and Vicky’s whereabouts.