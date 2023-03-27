ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices have increased over the past week in the stateline.

Rockford’s local average is now $3.60 for a gallon of regular gas. That is up nearly 2 cents.

The national average, however, dropped by just under a cent.

Experts said that, while more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long lasting.

That is due to the switch over to summer blends and increased demand.

For those that are looking to pay a little less, there are couple of places where they can fill up.

Drivers will spend $3.35 per gallon at Woodman’s, while the Marathon at Perryville and Old Creeke Road is at $3.44.

The Costco on Riverside has gas for $3.35 a gallon, while the Sam’s Club near Perryville and E. State is at $3.40.

A membership is needed to pump gas at Costco and Sam’s Club.