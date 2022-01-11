National blood shortage has Illinois doctors reserving blood

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The national blood shortage is relentless.

Blood centers across the U.S., and in the stateline, continue to plead for potential donors to time to roll up their sleeves. The American Red Cross supplies 40% of the nation’s blood supply, and organization leaders said that, as it stands, there is only enough blood on hand emergencies.

That has doctors making some tough calls.

“If you think about not having enough blood, or having to have a doctor and hospital have to choose or make decisions, it can be a very serious situation,” said Holly Baker, communications manager for the American Red Cross of Illinois. “If it was my loved one, or my friend or me, I would want the blood to be there for me.”

According to the Red Cross, it only takes about an hour to give and up to three lives could be saved from a single donation.