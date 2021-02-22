National Guardsman says he is happy to help at Rockford’s mass-vaccination site

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois National Guard will be at Rockford’s mass vaccination site to help everything run smoothely.

This is the 25th location across the state that the guard will help people get their vaccine. One soldier tells us he’ll be working there to answer any questions people have.

He says he’s looking forward to being able to help the community.

“As a small business owner, I kind of want to get things back to normal. So, I was excited to kind of be a part of it, part of history. So, I’m excited to be here,” said Donato Albanese.

About 900 members of the Illinois National Guard are assisting at vaccine sites across the state.