National online floral retailer moves headquarters to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A national online retailer has moved into the ground floor of the newly renovated Talcott Building, at 321 W State St.

Floracracy held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, unveiling it’s new corporate headquarters.

Floracracy sells floral arrangements.

It’s founder, Sarah-Eva Machese, who’s from Rockford, says the Forest City felt like the right place for her company to call home.

“We incubated it, in many ways, in Chicago, with a lot of support from people in Chicago. But, I felt this company had a home here. Part of that being because of the talent this city has,” she said.

Floracracy first got its start in San Diego, California.

