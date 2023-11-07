ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — National parks across the country waive their admission fees five times in 2023. Saturday marks the last opportunity to visit free of charge.

Veterans Day will be the final free admission day of the year. If you’re looking for a quick opportunity to take advantage of the deal, you’re in for a bit of a disappointment.

Illinois does not host a national park, according to the National Park Service. The same goes for Wisconsin, as well.

The closest national parks to the Stateline are the Indiana Dunes National Park, located along the Lake Michigan coast of Indiana, and the Gateway Arch National Park in St. Louis.

The Gateway Arch National Park does not charge an admission fee. However, the Indiana Dunes National Park does charge an admission fee of $25 per vehicle and/or $15 per person.

So, if you’re looking to take advantage of this deal, your best bet is to head on over to Indiana and visit the dunes.