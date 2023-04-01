MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The National Weather Service said Saturday that it had confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Machesney Park on Friday night.

The National Weather Service sends survey crews to affected areas to measure the impact of a storm.

An EF-1 tornado is rated on the Enhanced Fujita scale to have had 3-second wind gusts between 86 and 110 miles per hour.

Tornado damage in Machesney Park

Tornado damage in Machesney Park

Tornado damage in Machesney Park

For comparison, the tornado that struck Fairdale in 2015 was rated as an EF-4 tornado, with wind gusts measuring between 166 and 200 miles per hour.

Information regarding the path length and width – along with a map – will be released within the next few days after they continue to gather data.

The NWS said it was aware of the damage path in Rockford and would release its findings later this weekend.

The damage path of Friday’s storm in Rockford. (Photo: City of Rockford)

“We have three survey teams out today looking at damage across parts of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lee, Ogle, La Salle, Ford, Iroquois, Benton, and Jasper counties today. Sifting through the damage reports and performing any ground surveys will continue to take some time here,” NWS Chicago said Saturday.