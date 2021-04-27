‘National Work Zone Awareness Week’ aims to keep IDOT workers safe

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Aside from winter, spring, summer, and fall, some joke that Illinois has a fifth season–construction. But keeping IDOT workers safe is nothing to poke fun at.

During “National Work Zone Awareness Week” the Illinois Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be aware of road crews.

This year’s theme is “Drive Safe, Work Safe, Save Lives.” In 2020 alone, 37 people died in Illinois work zones.

“I just ask that the motoring public in work zones slow down, pay attention, avoid distracted driving, obey the posted work zone speed limits, and if you see moving lights, slow down, move over.” said highway maintenance worker Kyle Doane.

IDOT road crews are especially prevalent due to ‘Rebuild Illinois‘ capital projects.