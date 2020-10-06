Nationwide ClassLink outages put hold on remote learning Tuesday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nationwide technical difficulties keep some Rockford students from completing assignments Tuesday morning.

Rockford District 205 administrators say that ClassLink, the site students and teachers use to access remote classes, experienced an outage across the country around 9:00 a.m. Around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, RPS announced access had been restored.

The outage is the latest of several issues the district has faced since e-learning began this fall.

