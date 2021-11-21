NBA player gives Rockford residents free turkeys

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fred VanVleet played the Golden State Warriors Sunday night, but he still wanted to make sure some Rockford families could cook up a golden turkey.

He was not in the “Forest City” Sunday, but the CEO of FVV Shop, 328 E State St, said 500 turkeys were given away at their store. The turkeys also came with macaroni, corn and green beans.

Organizers said they try to give back to the community as much as they can.

“It’s always important to give back, we’ve been blessed to be in the position to where we’re able to, so any chance we get we try to give back,” said FVV Shop’s CEO Airmis Clark. “We’re coming off a rough year with the pandemic and everything, so any weight we can take off the families’ shoulders, we’re more than happy to do that.”

This was the fourth year of the turkey giveaway, and they said they hope to keep the tradition going for years to come.