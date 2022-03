BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Country singer-songwriter Neal McCoy will appear at the 2022 Boone County Fair.

McCoy will appear on the grandstand stage at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13th with special guest Jo Dee Messina.

According to Spotify, McCoy’s brand of neo-traditionalist honky tonk brought him a string of hits in the mid-’90s, including “Wink” and “The City Put the Country Back in Me.”

Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 19th at boonecountyfair.com