Nearly 100 acres of field burn after a fire was left unattended

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb Fire Department responded to a field fire off of Virginia Road in unincorporated DeKalb this afternoon.

When crews arrived they said that they fire was wide spread and rapidly moving northwest toward farm property.

Additional fire crews responded to the scene to help put out the fire.

After investigation, officials said the fire was the result of an unattended open burn during windy conditions.

About 100 acres burned.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories