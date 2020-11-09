Nearly 100 acres of field burn after a fire was left unattended

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb Fire Department responded to a field fire off of Virginia Road in unincorporated DeKalb this afternoon.

When crews arrived they said that they fire was wide spread and rapidly moving northwest toward farm property.

Additional fire crews responded to the scene to help put out the fire.

After investigation, officials said the fire was the result of an unattended open burn during windy conditions.

About 100 acres burned.

