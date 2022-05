ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino continues to bring in cash.

The temporary casino at the old Giovanni’s site is the smallest casino in Illinois, but it is outpacing others. Nearly 40,000 people walked through the doors in April, and the casino took in just over $5 million. Nearly $300,000 of that will go to the City of Rockford.

The casino warned about $4.7 million in March and $3.6 million in February.