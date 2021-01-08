Nearly $50k in donations raised for Don Carter Lanes shooting victims, families

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Donations to support the victims and families of the Don Carter Lanes shooting have neared $50,000, according to the owner.
A GoFundMe has raised more than $21,000 and the Miracle Mile Fund has exceeded $27,000.
Dennis Steinhoff, Jerome Woodfork, and Thomas Furseth were killed in the mass shooting on December 26th, 2020. Three others were hurt.
Duke Webb, the alleged killer, a decorated Green Beret, now sits in the Winnebago County Jail. His attorney has suggested that PTSD may be to blame for the incident.
Webb, 37, will be in court on February 16th.
