Nearly $50k in donations raised for Don Carter Lanes shooting victims, families

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Donations to support the victims and families of the Don Carter Lanes shooting have neared $50,000, according to the owner.

A GoFundMe has raised more than $21,000 and the Miracle Mile Fund has exceeded $27,000.

Dennis Steinhoff, Jerome Woodfork, and Thomas Furseth were killed in the mass shooting on December 26th, 2020. Three others were hurt.

Duke Webb, the alleged killer, a decorated Green Beret, now sits in the Winnebago County Jail. His attorney has suggested that PTSD may be to blame for the incident.

Webb, 37, will be in court on February 16th.

This booking photo provided by Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office shows Duke Webb. Authorities say Webb, a U.S. serviceman from Florida has been charged in the deaths of three people and the wounding of three more in a shooting at an Illinois bowling alley on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Sunday that Webb has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, Ill. (Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

