Need a relief from holiday stress? Try axe throwing in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Dealing with extra stress this holiday season? No problem.

Maximum Axe Throwing and Smash Room says it provides the perfect release.

“It’s something about throwing that ax or smashing that bottle that feels so good,” said owner, Lindsey Zahniser.

Maximum Axe Throwing and Smash Room is located at 8702 N 2nd St Unit C.

“We’ve got baseball bats and golf clubs and sledge hammers and throw it against the wall throw it on the floor, whatever you need to do to get that awesome smash and get that release,” Zahniser said.

Kevin Polky, from KP Counseling, says there’s a big factor behind holiday stress.

“This idea that I may have expectations, and: ‘have I really prepared myself for them to be realistic?’ So, our own expectations of what it’s supposed to be like is probably the underlying culprit of some of that stress,” he said.

Polky encourages getting out for some movement if the stress is too much to handle.

“The idea of movement, and that would be the smash room or axe throwing, are aspects of movement. [It] actually burns up those chemicals that are being produced when we feel threatened or we call stress,” he said.

Maximum Axe Throwing and Smash Room is open ion the weekends.