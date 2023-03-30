ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hurricane Harbor Rockford is hiring for its 2023 Season.

The water park is hiring for all positions, including lifeguards, food and beverage, admissions, park service/cleanliness team, EMS/paramedics and a variety of other positions.

All positions start at $13 an hour, with certain ones at $17 per hour. Employees will also get free park admission for themselves and friends, in-park discounts, exclusive team member events and more.

Residents must be 16 years old or older to apply.

Hurricane Harbor Rockford will open for the season on May 27.