ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are more options in Illinois for people who need help filing taxes.

That help is through several programs: IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, Tax Counseling for the Elderly, and the Latter Up Virtual Tax Assitance program.

Those are available for people making $57,000 a year or less, people with disabilities, and people over 60.

The AARP Foundation provides tax help to people who are at least 51 years old. Taxes are due April 15th.