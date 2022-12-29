ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents now know when they can leave their Christmas tree on the road to get picked up.

Rock River Disposal will be collecting the trees for two consecutive weeks. It will take place January 9-19.

Non-bagged trees should be place alongside residents’ regular garbage and must be free of all ornaments, stands, lights, tinsel and other decorative materials. Trees that exceed four feet in height should be cut in half.

All bags, cans or bundles should not weigh more than 50 pounds.