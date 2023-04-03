ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Anyone in Rockford with debris from Friday’s storm can drop it off at the former Magna Grocery Store, 3915 E. State Street.

There is a massive pile of trees and branches already there. The City of Rockford said that public works crews will still be picking up debris left by residents’ curbs as well. They ask residents to cut it into moveable pieces.

The drop-off site will be open for the foreseeable future.

Roscoe residents can go to Riverside Park, 100 River St., while those in Machesney Park can head to Schoonmaker Park, 10893 Ventura Blvd.

S & H Nursery, 5956 McCurry Rd., will take large drop-offs for $30 per load.

Other debris will be collected with weekly regular yard waste. It must be bundled or bagged.