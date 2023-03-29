ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 12-year-old girl was left fighting for her life after she was shot inside of her own home Wednesday morning.

Neighbors are frustrated and worried. One woman who has called the neighborhood home for her whole life said that a shooting in the middle of the night is not a common occurrence.

“I’ve lived on house on this side and this side, so this particular block has been home to me,” said Samantha Griswold.

Griswold has lived on Wisconsin Road since she was six years old. She is upset that life is not the same as when she was younger, with recent gun violence and danger growing over the past year.

“I grew up here, we could come outside and play. I would be afraid to let my kids come outside without me,” Griswold said. “So, that is unfortunate for Rockford as a whole in my opinion, cause growing up you could go across town on your bike. I wouldn’t let that happen anymore.”

Karen Hoffman, Rockford’s 8th Ward alderwoman, represents the Rolling Green Area. She called on neighbors to let the police do their job in a statement, but asked anyone with information to come forward. That includes checking any doorbell or security camera footage.

Hoffman said in the statement that “we must remember when the child is hopefully released from the hospital, she will return to our neighborhood and will need our support.”

Police said that having an exterior camera or Ring camera can make a home safer, as well as help in these cases. Griswold said that she is already looking to get one herself.

“If we know this is in our neighborhood, maybe we should take the time to have people, like, if you’re up at night, who’s on the block, or more community involvement I guess is the end of it to chase it out,” she said.

The girl was in stable condition at the time of this writing. No one has been arrested in the incident.

Any information about the shooting should be given to the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900, or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers, (815) 963-7867.