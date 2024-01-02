ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the start of the new year, more than 300 new laws went into effect in Illinois on January 1st, 2024, including a ban on semi-automatic weapons, indoor vaping, and book banning.
One of the new laws requires owners of 170 “assault-style weapons” that have been banned in the state to register them with the Illinois State Police.
The minimum wage was also increased to $14 an hour for non-tipped workers, with a plan to increase to $15 in the future.
Vaping indoors in public places has been banned.
In response to parent groups calling for the removal of sexually explicit content from school libraries, a move interpreted by activist groups as targeting gay and transgender minorities, Illinois passed a law that would defund libraries that remove books from their shelves.
Another law makes it illegal to use Zoom or videoconferencing software while driving.
Multi-occupancy, gender-neutral restrooms must be installed in new construction private and public Illinois businesses.
Illinois has also made it law that police officers cannot stop drivers from hanging objects, such as fuzzy dice or other items, from their rearview mirror.
Here is a list of some of the other laws going into effect in 2024:
- The Digital Forgeries Act will give victims legal recourse if they are the victim of “deep fakes,” or digitally altered sexually explicit images.
- Noncitizen immigrants who have a work permit will be eligible to become police officers.
- Noncitizen immigrants can get a standardized driver’s license, replacing the current Temporary Visitor Driver’s License
- Employees must receive up to two weeks of unpaid leave if a family member is killed in a crime of violence.
- Anyone sentenced to life in prison on or before June 1, 2019 before turning 21 becomes eligible for parole after serving 40 years.
- Car manufacturers must create a 24-hour hotline to allow police to track stolen cars.
- Law enforcement can use surveillance drones over special events and parades but prohibits weapons or facial recognition technology on drones.
- Creation of the Statewide PTSD Mental Health Coordinator.
- Absolves car owners of fees, fines, or penalties during the period in which the car was stolen or hijacked.
- Law enforcement is prohibited from sharing license plate reader data with other states to protect women coming to Illinois for an abortion.
- Music venues must have trained staff to administer opioid overdose-reversing drugs (takes effect June 1st, 2024).
- Pharmacists must sell fentanyl test strips over the counter.
- Estate-planning documents will now be able to be prepared electronically.
- Newly constructed drinking fountains must also have a bottle-filling station.
- Landlords will be required to rent or sell property to undocumented migrants.
- New and used car dealers can sell cars over the Internet, with delivery to a customer’s residence or chosen location.
- Requirements established for electric vehicle-capable parking spaces.
- Newly constructed homes or residential buildings must have one electric vehicle-capable electrical outlet in the parking space for each residential unit.
- October will be designated Italian-American Heritage Month.
- Creation of Task Force to End Homelessness.
- Hospitals must screen patients for financial assistance eligibility before sending them to collections.
- Insurance companies cannot deny coverage for medically necessary reconstructive surgeries.
- Drug manufacturers will be prohibited from price-gouging generic and out-of-patent drugs.
- Illinois residents under 18 cannot be assessed a fee or fine except for traffic tickets, boating or fishing violations, or municipal ordinance violations.
- Homeowners and renters insurance companies cannot refuse coverage for certain breeds of dogs.
- An update to the state’s parole system, which incentivizes people on parole to obtain a degree, recommending early termination with a good post-release track record, and expanding remote check-ins with a parole officer.
