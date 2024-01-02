ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the start of the new year, more than 300 new laws went into effect in Illinois on January 1st, 2024, including a ban on semi-automatic weapons, indoor vaping, and book banning.

One of the new laws requires owners of 170 “assault-style weapons” that have been banned in the state to register them with the Illinois State Police.

The minimum wage was also increased to $14 an hour for non-tipped workers, with a plan to increase to $15 in the future.

Vaping indoors in public places has been banned.

In response to parent groups calling for the removal of sexually explicit content from school libraries, a move interpreted by activist groups as targeting gay and transgender minorities, Illinois passed a law that would defund libraries that remove books from their shelves.

Another law makes it illegal to use Zoom or videoconferencing software while driving.

Multi-occupancy, gender-neutral restrooms must be installed in new construction private and public Illinois businesses.

Illinois has also made it law that police officers cannot stop drivers from hanging objects, such as fuzzy dice or other items, from their rearview mirror.

Here is a list of some of the other laws going into effect in 2024:

