New 3-D software changing home improvement projects in the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Now that spring is officially here, home improvement projects are on the minds of many local homeowners.

A Stateline landscaping company says bringing your design dreams to life is as simple as a few clicks of a mouse.

Crimson Valley Landscaping in Rockford recently starting using a new 3-D software called Lumion. Years ago, designers would sketch project plans. Now, 3-D programs render complete designs for clients to get a real feel for the finished projects.

This is especially important as more families utilize their outdoor areas.

“Whether it’s a three-month or an eight-month time period, people want to enjoy the outdoors. They want to stay outside with their families and friends, and especially in 2020, going into 2021 with the Covid pandemic, people are at home and they’re using their outdoor spaces even more than they ever have before,” said Crimson Vallery’s general manager Chris Bausman.

The software can also change seasons and has sound effects to immerse homeowners in their future yards.