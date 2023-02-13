CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — Another abortion clinic has opened in Illinois.

Rockford had its first clinic in more than a decade open on Auburn Street last month. Staff said that they expect many women from Wisconsin and Iowa to come for care.

That is the same idea from a doctor who just opened a clinic in Champaign this week. He said that in-state abortion providers were already busy before the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, but those wait times have increased even more with the influx of out-of-state patients.

Dr. Keith Reisinger-Kindle, owner of Equity Clinic, said that they allow more people to be seen and treated faster at a time when every day counts.

“We’re able to really reduce the amount of time that are patients are spending here, which again helps provide access to folks who are traveling from longer ways, because they’re traveling for five hours to get here, spending five hours here, then spending another five hours going home,” Reisinger-Kindle said.

He also wants to use the clinic to train medical students. Not just from Illinois, but from other states where they are not allowed to learn the procedure as well.

This does not only include abortions, but also procedures that are necessary after miscarriages and when hemorrhaging.