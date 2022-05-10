CARBONDALE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Tennessee-based abortion service provider said that it will open a new location in Illinois.

“Choices” plans to open their doors in Carbondale later this August. Providers like Choices and Planned Parenthood are planning expansions in Illinois as other bordering states plan to restrict access.

Planned Parenthood has invested millions of dollars in Downstate Illinois over the past few years.

“We’re also expanding in Central Illinois and looking at further expansions in Southern Illinois,” said Jennifer Welch, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois. “We are preparing to welcome 10s of 1000s of patients from the states around us that are putting these restrictions on care, and we are The Haven in the Midwest.”

10,000 women traveled to Illinois from other states between 2015 and 2020 for abortion services, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.