New addition to Illinois restraining orders could forbid social media contact

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois could soon crack down on abusers who try to contact their victims on social media.

Currently, Illinois restraining orders only apply to in-person communication.

Senate Democrat Melinda Bush introduced legislation which would expand the restraining order to include all electronic contact.

If passed, violations would include texting, email and social media.

“Let’s be honest, we know when we’re being violated,” she said. “Make sure to reach out, get the help you need, get a no contact order. And now, we can make sure that those no contact orders will include any electronic communications.”

Bush said more people started using social media to communicate during the coronavirus pandemic. She believes the plan could help protect victims and get them to safety.