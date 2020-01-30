New additions of RMTD buses help reduce Rockford’s carbon footprint

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Mass Transit District has five new hybrid buses.

The vehicles have a new sleek look and logo.

RMTD officials said that some of the old buses were ready to be replaced, so it was perfect timing to bring in the new technology into the Rockford Area.

“It really provides a benefit to the community in regards to providing a more environmentally sustainable technology,” said RMTD Executive Director Michael Stubbe.

The buses are expected to help reduce its carbon footprint.

“These buses are going to be 25% more fuel efficient and reduce their vehicle emissions by 90% more than the diesel buses they’re replacing,” Stubbe said.

The hybrid technology allows the buses to, at times, run in 100% electric mode.

“We can pick certain areas where we can run the vehicle in all electric mode,” Stubbe said. “As the vehicle is running on diesel down the street and store that in the battery and uses that, that energy to offset the diesel consumption as the vehicle is traveling down the street.”

The buses are similar to other hybrid vehicles on the market, but goes further and allows energy to be stored.

“It allows for the breaking system to generate electricity to be stored and replaced into the system when we want to run the vehicle in all electric mode,” said Stubbe.

It’s called idling technology.

“Basically I stop at the stoplight I press the break and the engine cuts off and is running on electric mode,” Stubbe said.

Area residents got a firsthand look at one of the buses on State Street, Wednesday.

They say they’re looking forward to being some of the first to step on the new ride.

“I’m looking forward to riding the new bus, and I’m just glad it’s a little bit safer for the environment because that’s very important nowadays,” said Rockford resident William Lawrence.

Stubbe agrees.

“We’re trying to be more sensitive to the needs of the community and adopting these technologies and doing our part to improve the environment,” Stubbe said.

The buses ill take RMTD routes starting in mid-February.

