LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) – A new ALDI location is under development in Loves Park.

The new grocery store will be at Riverside and Forest Hills, in front of Boxed Up, 1511 E. Riverside, the former K-Mart.

Real estate developer First Midwest Group recently finished developing the site so ALDI can build a new location. The developer announced the project on Thursday.

In 2020, ALDI remodeled their Machesney Park location, at 1545 W. Lane Road.