New amusement center in CherryVale Mall holding hiring fair this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tilted 10 at Tilt Studio CherryVale is holding a hiring event this Saturday and Sunday for it’s new entertainment center.

The entertainment center, which is taking the place of Sears inside CherryVale Mall, will be holding a hiring event Saturday, February 16th and Sunday, February 17th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the mall’s second floor, in front of the Tilt Studio entrance.

Tilt Studio will be located on the lower level and will include multi-level laser tag, blacklight miniature golf, bumper cars, simulator racing cars, a mini break dance ride, and over 100 other games and attractions.

On the upper level, Tilt Ten will house 12 lanes of bowling, and a full sit-down restaurant and bar.

Tilt operates a chain of 18 video game arcades inside various shopping malls across the United States.

