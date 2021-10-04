New artwork on display at Rockford City Hall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Some colorful new artwork is now on display in the lobby of Rockford City Hall.

The exhibit is called “Inside Out,” and is a collection of decorated masks. The outside of the masks are meant to represent how the artist thinks others see them. The inside, how they see themselves.

Organizers reportedly hope it will help the Rockford community see each other for who they are. The display is a collaboration between Stepping Stones of Light, Shelter Care Jubilee Center, Rosecrance Ware Center and Nami Northern Illinois.

The display will be up through the end of October.